Power Star Movie: Interesting reactions on Twitter to RGV's

Power Star Movie Review
Interesting reactions on Twitter to RGV's Powerstar 

Power Star Movie Review: Ram Gopal Varma has become a brand in Indian Cinema with films like Shiva, Satya, Sarkar, Company, and many of his other early films. He descended from that pinnacle to a man who unnecessarily and intentionally pokes others.

He started getting more attention for his comments on regular affairs and he started using it all to make a living than really making quality films that he should be concentrating on, ideally.

His satirical movie on Pawan Kalyan about his life after 2019 Andhra Pradesh Elections, Power Star released on 25th July and the movie got some interesting reactions from the public on Twitter.

Here are a few:











