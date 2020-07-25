Interesting reactions on Twitter to RGV's Powerstar 

Power Star Movie Review: Ram Gopal Varma has become a brand in Indian Cinema with films like Shiva, Satya, Sarkar, Company, and many of his other early films. He descended from that pinnacle to a man who unnecessarily and intentionally pokes others.

He started getting more attention for his comments on regular affairs and he started using it all to make a living than really making quality films that he should be concentrating on, ideally.

His satirical movie on Pawan Kalyan about his life after 2019 Andhra Pradesh Elections, Power Star released on 25th July and the movie got some interesting reactions from the public on Twitter.

Here are a few:









RGV proved that he is the original fan of PK. I sincerely doubt PK is behind this movie. It shows the real feelings and anguish of PK. I am sure every true fan of PK will say sorry to RGV after they watch. @PawanKalyan #PowerStar @RGVzoomin — Karni (@Sathak) July 25, 2020





Highlight movie Sir..Thanks for making #PowerStar movie & showing @PawanKalyan in a Positive way..And Sorry from @PawanKalyan Fans if we have hurt you before..You did an Excellent job..Always your Fan..Super Duper Hit movie..🙏🙏#AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan #VakeelSaab #PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/jgVFG1NSBG — VakeelSaab26 (@VakeelSaab26) July 25, 2020





@RGVzoomin leki cinemalu teeyadame extra...daniki meeru talk adagadam entra inka extra kakapothe#PowerStar pic.twitter.com/bF9Cl7npaR — Nani (@NanisGibberish) July 25, 2020









Bro not a problem movie chusava....Negative side em ledhu..PK pakkana unde valla meedane negative undi anthe...Last loo PK ni akashaniki lepadu... — Trend Pawanism™ (@Trendpawanism) July 25, 2020





Batthayi episode tarwatha Inter fail dialogue with Bandla, PK wife nag Bob ni rendo bava gadu anatam tappa emi ledu @RGVzoomin Pk meedha vese tweets follow ayye vallu cinema chudakkarledu



Ee cinema ki PowerStar ane kante Nenu-Na PK by RGV anna title correct #PowerStar — H C (@hchalasani) July 25, 2020





#PowerStar Average bomma 👍



Last lo Rgv sodi tappa rest all bavundi 👍💖 — Meg™ 💎 (@meghanath9999) July 25, 2020





People who had problems loading the film, please refresh the page now and u can watch pic.twitter.com/PMoY8nJdRg — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 25, 2020



