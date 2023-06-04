  • Menu
Prabhas celebrates Prashanth Neel birthday

“KGF” fame filmmaker Prashanth Neel is celebrating his birthday today and he is being flooded with wishes from all quartets on social media.

“KGF” fame filmmaker Prashanth Neel is celebrating his birthday today and he is being flooded with wishes from all quartets on social media. Incidentally, macho superstar Prabhas has celebrated Neel’s birthday last night and here’s a related picture.

Prabhas is seen in a black outfit as he takes part in a cake cutting event along with Prashanth Neel and noted Kannada producer Vijay Kirangadur.

Prabhas is collaborating with Prashanth for “Salaar” which is one of the most anticipated projects in Telugu cinema currently.


