Live
- National interest bigger than politics, says Jaishankar
- Oscar-winner Keeravani back to Tamil cinema with ‘Gentleman 2’
- First single update of ‘Bholaa Shankar’ is out
- ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ all set for television premiere
- Woman In Uttar Pradesh Killls Three Kids By Throwing Them In Well
- Odisha Train Accident: CM Patnaik Provide Rs 5L Ex-Gratia To The Family Of Deceased
- Odisha train accident: One from AP reported dead in the accident
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dead as a Tipper lorry rams into a temple in Kakinada
- Apple may provide hands-on demos of AR/VR headset at WWDC
- Odisha train tragedy: CM Patnaik briefs PM Modi about the present situation
Prabhas celebrates Prashanth Neel birthday
Highlights
“KGF” fame filmmaker Prashanth Neel is celebrating his birthday today and he is being flooded with wishes from all quartets on social media.
“KGF” fame filmmaker Prashanth Neel is celebrating his birthday today and he is being flooded with wishes from all quartets on social media. Incidentally, macho superstar Prabhas has celebrated Neel’s birthday last night and here’s a related picture.
Prabhas is seen in a black outfit as he takes part in a cake cutting event along with Prashanth Neel and noted Kannada producer Vijay Kirangadur.
Prabhas is collaborating with Prashanth for “Salaar” which is one of the most anticipated projects in Telugu cinema currently.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS