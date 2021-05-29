Prabhas impressed with Pooja's performance

We already knew that happening beauty Pooja Hegde is romancing Young Rebel Star Prabhas for the first time in her career in their upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam'. Touted to be a high-budget movie under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna, the movie is going to be a period romantic love story.

As per the latest reports, Prabhas who recently watched the first copy of the movie got impressed with Pooja Hegde's performance. It seems like the actor is all praises about Pooja Hegde and it seems like the actor was super impressed with her performance and how well the scenes turned out. On the other hand, the shooting of 'Radhe Shyam' is in the final stages with only one song left in pending.



But the second wave of Coronavirus and lockdown restrictions have been delaying the shooting. If everything goes well, Radhe Shyam is going to be the first biggest movie to hit the big screen post the lockdown.

