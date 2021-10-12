Prabhas is not the first choice for Spirit?

Prabhas 25 is one of the prestigious projects in the Telugu film industry. The film is going to begin next year. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the film's director. The film is certainly a special movie for Prabhas. It is also a pan-India project. The film's announcement has caught the attention of everyone.

Now, there are reports about the film's story. An interesting gossip is doing rounds on social media. Apparently, Prabhas is not the first hero to be approached by the director for this script.

The speculations say that Mahesh Babu was initially considered for the script and after he declined the offer, the director reportedly approached Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. After the two also rejected the project, the director then approached Prabhas and the project has got materialized instantly.