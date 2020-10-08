Prabhas Overtakes Tarak, Biggest Birthday Surprise Awaits Telugu Rebel Star Fans

Prabhas is on a signing spree. Even though Baahubali took a huge chunk of time in his career so far, Prabhas signed another big budget movie Saaho which also took a lot of time for production. But later in an interview, the Tollywood Rebel Star himself confessed that he could not waste so much time on just one movie while his peers were going ahead of him doing at least 2 movies in a year and delivering hit after hit.

However, it appears even if Prabhas wants to do small movies destiny has other plans for him. He's made for bigger things as big ticket movies come knocking on his door.

You already know that Prabhas is busy with Radhe Shyam with director Radha Krishna. He has also signed another big ticket period flick titled Adipurush in which he is said to be playing the role of Lord Ram.

There was also another announcement which said that Prabhas had been signed up by Vyjayanthi movie for their milestone movie in which he will romance none other than Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The movie to be directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame is touted to be a sci-fi.

Now, here's a news that beats all those. The latest buzz doing the rounds on filmnagar circles is that Prabhas been signed by none other KGF director Prashant Neel for his next. Earlier there were rumours that Neel would be directing Jr NTR. Now, it seems Prabhas has beat him to it.

Even though Prashant has not spoken about his next movie anywhere else, rumour has it that the KGF director will give the Telugu Rebel Star Fans a huge surprise on Prabhas birthday on October 23.

Stay tuned for updates.