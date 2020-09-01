Prabhas-Prashant Neel film back in news!

Tollywood: After Saaho, Prabhas signed only one film titled Radhe Shyam. But, during the lockdown, when the film's shoot came to a halt, the actor listened to a lot of scripts. He signed two projects immediately. One of them is with Om Raut and the other one is with Nag Ashwin.

For the past few months, there is a discussion about Prabhas' next with Prashant Neel as well. As per the media reports, Prabhas and Prashant Neel will team up for a project. UV Creations will pool the resources for the film.

Prashant Neel was supposed to work with Jr NTR but there is no clarity on when the film hits the floors, considering NTR occupied with RRR and Trivikram's film.

However, Prabhas is also occupied with two films but we have to see if the project with Prashant might hit the floors anytime soon.