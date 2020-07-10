Prabhas Radhe Shyam Creates History, Clocks 3.8 Million+ Tweets

Prabhas is a man with the midas touch. No wonder he's one of the bankable actors in T town. No, I mean he's a pan India star right now thanks to SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali.



The title of his next movie has been decided as Radhe Shyam and the first look poster from the movie featuring lead actors Telugu Rebel Star Prabhas and his leading lady in the movie Pooja Hegde was dropped today. And within no time it has created history on social media.

In a record time, Prabhas's Radhe Shyam first look poster has clocked 3.8 million tweets and counting.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radhakrishna. Produced by UV creations by Krishnam Raju and Gopalkrishna movies, Prabhas 20 will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam simultaneously.

The makers have wrapped up almost 70 percent of the movie and the parts of the movie has been shot in the scenic locales of Georgia.

Radhe Shyam crew will resume shooting after the lockdown ends.

Prabhas fans are super thrilled with the response to the first look poster of Radhe Shyam. With this kind of hype, we are sure expectations have skyrocketed. It will be teaser next. Stay tuned.