Prabhas shares romantic poster of ‘Radhe Shyam’

Actor Prabhas took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a new poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Besides Prabhas, the poster also features actress Pooja Hegde. It has been released on Thursday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

In the poster, the two stars lie next to each other in the snow, looking away.

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, delighted to share new poster from #RadheShyam with you all," wrote Prabhas.

The film, which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, is all set to hit screens on July 30 this year. Filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar has directed and written the film, which is a period romantic drama. Besides Prabhas and Pooja, the film also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

The film was being shot at Georgia when the lockdown happened. The team resumed shooting in October last year.