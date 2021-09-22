Prabhas to follow Charan & Mahesh?

Young Tiger Jr NTR is currently hosting the prestigious TV show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The show is taking place in a good manner. With decent TRP numbers, the show is having a great run on the small screen. The show was attended by multiple celebrities too.

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan attended the TV show as the guest for the first episode. Rajamouli and Koratala Siva also attended the show. Mahesh Babu will also appear on the TV show soon. Now, we hear that another star hero is planning to make his appearance on the TV show soon.

Young Rebel Star Prabhas might also make his presence on the TV show. There is no official clarity on when the episode will be shot but Prabhas team is planning the same. The complete details will be out soon.