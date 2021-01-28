Prabhas to offer a Summer treat!

Tollywood: National Star Prabhas is set to deliver a Summer treat to all his fans. It's been two years that Prabhas came up with a release. After Saaho, there is a huge pressure on Prabhas that he has to deliver a hit. The actor is seriously working on coming up with a successful project. He has signed a romantic entertainer Radhe Shyam, on which he pinned a lot of hopes.

There is confusion over the film's release date. The film's shoot has reached the final stages already. The majority of the film's portions were shot too. The film unit will announce the release date of the film soon. Unlike the rumors, the film will be hitting the screens for Summer. The trade buzz suggests that the film releases on May 28th.

Radhe Shyam is a pan-India film that will have a release in multiple languages. Radha Krishna Kumar is the film's director. UV Creations, T-Series, and Gopi Krishna Pictures are jointly producing the film.