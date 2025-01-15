Prabhas unveils new poster for ‘The Raja Saab’

Live
Blockbuster director Maruthi is helming the highly anticipated movie "The Raja Saab" with Rebel Star Prabhas in the lead. The film is being produced by TG Vishwaprasad under the banner of People Media Factory. As the movie falls under the romantic horror genre—a genre Prabhas has not explored before—there is a great deal of curiosity surrounding it.
To mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers have unveiled a new poster from the film, extending festive wishes to everyone. Prabhas' striking look in the poster, complemented by vibrant festive elements, adds to the excitement.
People Media Factory, known for producing successful films, is backing "The Raja Saab" with high production values, ensuring a grand visual experience. Director Maruthi is working hard to make "The Raja Saab" a memorable film for the audience. The movie is set to be released on a pan-India scale in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi soon. The shooting of "The Raja Saab" is currently in its final stages.