Prabhas Wraps Up The Shooting Of His Upcoming Movie Adipurush

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas who owned the Pan-Indian appeal with Baahubali movie is lined-up with 4-5 prestigious projects. Om Raut's Adipurush is one of the most awaited ones from the list as our dear Salaar actor is essaying the role of Lord Rama in this mythological project. Off late, on the occasion of the Diwali festival, the makers announced the good news that shooting of this movie is wrapped up. They also shared a couple of pics from the last day of the shoot and treated all the fans of Prabhas...



Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this news and shared the BTS pics on his Instagram page... Take a look!

In these group pics, we can witness Prabhas along with his director Om Raut and producer Krishnan Kumar of T-Series. Sharing these pics, Taran also wrote, "PRABHAS COMPLETES 'ADIPURUSH' SHOOT... #Adipurush - directed by #OmRaut - completed 100 days of shoot... It was also #Prabhas' last day of shoot for the film... Stars #Prabhas, #SaifAliKhan, #KritiSanon and #SunnySingh... 11 Aug 2022 release #IndependenceDay weekend. #Prabhas22".

Speaking about Prabhas's Adipurush, it is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. The cinematography field will be handled by Kharthik Palani and Apurva Motiwale & Ashish Mhatre will take care of the editing department. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Lord Rama and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. This movie will be released in the next year i.e on 11th August 2022!

Coming to Sita's role, B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon is roped in to play this prestigious role while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles! Speaking about other projects of Prabhas, he will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam which is ready to hit the screens while Nag Ashwin's untitled project and Prashant Neel's Salaar are in the shooting stage. Puri Jaganadh's Sprit and Project K are still in the pre-production stages! So, in the coming 3 years, it will blockbuster ones for all the movie buffs!