Pradeep’s ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ hypes up with energetic new song

Popular TV anchor-turned-actor Pradeep Machiraju is all set to make his mark in the film industry with his second movie, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. Directed by the dynamic duo Nitin and Bharath, the film promises to be a unique mix of romance and family drama. Deepika Pilli stars opposite Pradeep in this exciting entertainer, which is being produced under the Monks & Monkeys banner.

After receiving a positive response to its first look and the romantic ballad Le Le, the makers dropped the second single, Touch Lo Undu, on Christmas, elevating the film’s buzz even further. The song features Pradeep Machiraju and Chandrika Ravi in a high-energy, colorful dance sequence that promises to capture the masses. Known for his vibrant screen presence, Pradeep showcases dynamic dance moves, adding extra flair to the already energetic track.

Touch Lo Undu brings a lively, upbeat rhythm to the table, making it an instant hit with fans of mass music. The energetic vocals by Laxmi Dasa and P Raghu, coupled with the catchy mass lyrics by Chandrabose, ensure that the song will be a chartbuster. Chandrika Ravi adds a touch of glamour, dancing alongside Pradeep, making it a visual treat.

With a catchy rhythm, vibrant dance sequences, and an impressive soundtrack, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi is quickly shaping up to be a musical sensation, adding to the anticipation of the film's release.

The movie also features Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Getup Srinu in prominent roles, with cinematography by MN Balreddy and editing by Kodati Pavankalyan. The story and dialogues are penned by Sandeep Bolla, while Asishteja Pulala takes care of the production design.