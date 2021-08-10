Prakash Raj hurt in shooting

Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj has sustained a minor fracture during a Tamil film shooting, after he suffered a fall. He disclosed this on Tuesday on his Twitter handle. He is undergoing surgery at a private hospital here. Prakash Raj assured fans that there is nothing to worry.

"A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruva Reddy for a surgery. I will be fine;nothing to worry about.. keep me in your thoughts," read his tweet.





