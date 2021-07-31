Prakash Raj launches motion poster of ‘Na Venta Padutunna Chinnadevadamma’

The first look and motion poster of 'Na Venta Padutunna Chinnadevadamma' was launched by actor Prakash Raj. Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Raj said, "The title of this film was very catchy. Hope all the new talent in the film will have a bright future."

Director Venkat Vandela said, "I am happy to release the first look and motion poster of my first film through the hands of a national actor like Prakash Raj. I thank the producers for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to become a director."

"Husharu" fame Gani Krishnatej, Akhil Akarshana will be the lead pair, Tanikella Bharani, Jeeva, Jogi brothers are the rest of the cast. Mulleti Kamalakshi and Gubbala Venkateswaravu is bankrolling the film.