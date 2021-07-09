Prakash Raj, Naresh exchange words on Twitter

Jubilee Hills: Actor Prakash Raj who is aspiring to become the next president of Movie Artists Association (MAA) and president of the association Naresh have exchanged words on Twitter over the conduct of the MAA elections.

Prakash Raj tweeted "when will be the elections held? just asking!" on his Twitter account. Responding to his tweet Naresh said," This is our response to all those who are asking us about the timing of the elections. Although we have answered their questions, they kept on asking the same question. This is nothing but seeking permission to jump into an empty swimming pool." He made it clear that the elections would be held in September this year.

Naresh also said that the MAA general body meeting had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be held after the conditions turn normal. He stated that the association would reveal details of all welfare programmes implemented during the last two years.

The MAA elections are creating a lot of excitement as five members have announced their intentions to contest for the president's post. The aspirants are: Prakash Raj, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Manchu Vishnu, CVL Narasimha Rao and Hema.



