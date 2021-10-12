Prakash Raj quits as MAA member

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Prakash Raj on Monday announced that he was resigning from the primary membership of the Movie Artistes' Association (MAA). Raj said that he did not take the decision to resign out of pain. "It is unfortunate that he was not born as a Telugu man".

Speaking to the media, Raj said that he came to the industry as a guest, adding that he would remain so. Commenting on the elections, he said they were held on the basis of regionalism; he would welcome the victory of his rival Manchu Vishnu. Raj said the elections were held in a peaceful manner; more members of the association utilised their votes this year. He asked Vishnu to fulfil all promises made by him during the election campaign. He greeted all elected members of the Vishnu panel.

The versatile actor said he was not regretting his decision to contest in the MAA elections; he would stand by his words made during the campaign. He would continue to act in Telugu movies and won't mind acting with Vishnu.