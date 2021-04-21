Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Prakash Raj to contest for MAA Elections!

Prakash Raj
x

Prakash Raj

Highlights

Tollywood: Movie Artists Association in the Telugu film industry is the center of attraction ever since the elections were being held. After Murali Moh...

Tollywood: Movie Artists Association in the Telugu film industry is the center of attraction ever since the elections were being held. After Murali Mohan stepped down from the post, Rajendra Prasad was elected as President. Later, Sivaji Raja worked as a president and senior actor Naresh is the current president. Now, we came to know that Prakash Raj is planning to make his way to the association election.

As per the reports in filmnagar, Prakash Raj wanted to contest for President's post in the coming tenure. He is hopeful that he will win since he has the support of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi is extremely unhappy with the proceedings and developments in the association and he wants someone who can be neutral.

Prakash Raj opened up on the same recently in an interview that he will be contesting in the election. We have to see if he wins!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X