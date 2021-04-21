Prakash Raj to contest for MAA Elections!

Tollywood: Movie Artists Association in the Telugu film industry is the center of attraction ever since the elections were being held. After Murali Mohan stepped down from the post, Rajendra Prasad was elected as President. Later, Sivaji Raja worked as a president and senior actor Naresh is the current president. Now, we came to know that Prakash Raj is planning to make his way to the association election.

As per the reports in filmnagar, Prakash Raj wanted to contest for President's post in the coming tenure. He is hopeful that he will win since he has the support of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi is extremely unhappy with the proceedings and developments in the association and he wants someone who can be neutral.

Prakash Raj opened up on the same recently in an interview that he will be contesting in the election. We have to see if he wins!