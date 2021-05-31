Prashanth Varma repeats hero for HANU MAN

Tollywood: Prashanth Varma made his debut as a director with the film AWE. Later, he did Kalki which opened to an average response at the box-office. Now, the director is planning to come up with his fourth film HANU-MAN. The director did not confirm the lead actor for the film. However, the industry reports suggest that Prashanth Varma will be teaming up with none other than Teja Sajja who acted in his third directorial.

Prashanth Varma and Teja Sajja teamed up for the film Zombie Reddy this year. The film did well at the box office. The duo is now planning to repeat the success with Hanu Man as well. Hanu Man is said to be the first original super hero film in Telugu. The motion poster is out and the other details about the film are currently kept under wraps.

As of now, the makers did not make any official confirmation of the film's lead and we hope that the news will be out soon.