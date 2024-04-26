Pratani Ramakrishna Goud’s ‘Dhiksha’ marks grand commencement

The much-awaited film "Dhiksha" began production under the direction of renowned filmmaker Pratani Ramakrishna Goud. The project, produced by Goud himself under R.K. Films and Snigdha Creations, boasts Pinisetti Ashok Kumar and Poorna Venkatesh as co-producers.

The inaugural event, held at Hyderabad's Film Chamber, witnessed esteemed guests including Tumukunta Narsa Reddy, who expressed optimism for the film's success.

Goud, known for his directorial prowess, shared his excitement for returning to filmmaking after a brief hiatus and expressed confidence in "Dhiksha's" potential to garner accolades. Hero Kiran Kumar and Bhavyasree, the lead actors, also expressed their gratitude and enthusiasm for being part of a project they believe will leave a significant mark in the industry. Further details about the cast and crew are anticipated to be revealed soon.