Prati Roju Pandage movie 10 days box office collection report

Prati Roju Pandaage is one of the Telugu movies doing good at the box-office now.

Prati Roju Pandaage is one of the Telugu movies doing good at the box-office now. The makers are so happy with the way things are shaping around at the box-office inside India and outside India. So far, the movie finished a run of 10 days and the worldwide share is estimated to be around 25 crores.

The following is the detailed box-office report of Prati Roju Pandaage for 10 days in both the Telugu states.

Nizam: 9.08Cr

Ceded: 2.75Cr

Nellore: 0.65Cr

Krishna: 1.52Cr

Guntur: 1.49Cr

West Godavari: 1.14Cr

East Godavari: 1.51Cr

Uttarandhra: 3.27Cr

Total share: 21.41Crs

Looking at the way, the film is making revenue at the box-office, we can predict that the film's total Worldwide share will be around 25Crs so far. The film is unstoppable until the new movies hit the screens for Sankranthi.

