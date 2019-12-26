Prathi Roju Pnadage 6 days box office collection report

Prati Roju Pandaage performed well on Christmas and the holiday has actually helped the movie to experience a hike in the film's collections. The movie has made a share of 2.80 Cr share in the Telugu States on 25th December which is phenomenal. At the same time, now, the total share of the movie in the Telugu states for six days is standing at 15.35 crores.

Nizam: 6.52 Cr

Ceded: 1.89 Cr

Uttarandhra: 2.30 Cr

Guntur: 1.06 Cr

East Godavari: 1.11 Cr

West Godavari: 0.84 Cr

Krishna: 1.13 Cr

Nellore: 0.50 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: 15.35 Cr

Directed by Maruthi, the movie stars Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna in the leads. Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations jointly produced the movie. The film also has Satyaraj, Rao Ramesh and others in the key roles.