Prati Roju Pandaage latest overseas box office collection report

Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna played the lead roles in the movie Prati Roju Pandaage. The film completed a run of more than two weeks and it has got the investment back already. At the USA too, the film is unstoppable at the box-office.

The following is the latest box-office report of the movie and we have to see how things shape up when new films hit the screens.

Week 1 : $468,000

2nd Friday : $28,600

2nd Saturday : $33,600

2nd Sunday : $26,200

2nd Monday : $19,100

2nd Tuesday : $17,800

2nd Wednesday: $24,000

Total gross: $617,300

Directed by Maruthi, the movie is surely going to be an exciting one at the box-office for the coming days. Since there are no big releases till Sankranthi, the film has a fair chance to gain revenues.