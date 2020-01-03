Prati Roju Pandaage latest overseas box office collection report
Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna played the lead roles in the movie Prati Roju Pandaage. The film completed a run of more than two weeks and it has got the investment back already. At the USA too, the film is unstoppable at the box-office.
The following is the latest box-office report of the movie and we have to see how things shape up when new films hit the screens.
Week 1 : $468,000
2nd Friday : $28,600
2nd Saturday : $33,600
2nd Sunday : $26,200
2nd Monday : $19,100
2nd Tuesday : $17,800
2nd Wednesday: $24,000
Total gross: $617,300
Directed by Maruthi, the movie is surely going to be an exciting one at the box-office for the coming days. Since there are no big releases till Sankranthi, the film has a fair chance to gain revenues.