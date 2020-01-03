Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Prati Roju Pandaage latest overseas box office collection report

Prati Roju Pandaage latest overseas box office collection report
Highlights

Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna played the lead roles in the movie Prati Roju Pandaage.

Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna played the lead roles in the movie Prati Roju Pandaage. The film completed a run of more than two weeks and it has got the investment back already. At the USA too, the film is unstoppable at the box-office.

The following is the latest box-office report of the movie and we have to see how things shape up when new films hit the screens.

Week 1 : $468,000

2nd Friday : $28,600

2nd Saturday : $33,600

2nd Sunday : $26,200

2nd Monday : $19,100

2nd Tuesday : $17,800

2nd Wednesday: $24,000

Total gross: $617,300

Directed by Maruthi, the movie is surely going to be an exciting one at the box-office for the coming days. Since there are no big releases till Sankranthi, the film has a fair chance to gain revenues.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Was 2019 an 3 Jan 2020 2:09 AM GMT

Was 2019 an 'annus horribilis' for India's children?

Aim is to make Hyderabad as top global innovation hub: KTR
Aim is to make Hyderabad as top global innovation hub: KTR
Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments
Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments
Global warming behind river ice cover loss
Global warming behind river ice cover loss
India to host 36th International Geological Congress in March
India to host 36th International Geological Congress in March


Top