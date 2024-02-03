‘Prema’ from ‘Honeymoon Express’ is a romantic melody

"Honeymoon Express," a contemporary romantic comedy presented by NRI Entertainments (USA), unfolds a delightful narrative starring Chaitanya Rao and Hebah Patel in lead roles. The film brings together seasoned actors Tanikella Bharani and Suhasini, lending depth and charisma to the musical journey. NRI director Bala Rajasekharuni, also the scriptwriter and director, weaves a charming tale.

Jointly produced by KKR and Bala Raj, "Honeymoon Express" features music by Kalyani Malik, with RP Patnaik contributing to the background score.

In celebration of Kalyani Malik's birthday, the enchanting romantic song 'Prema' was released by Baahubali's Vijayendra Prasad. Composed by Kalyani Malik, with lyrics by Kittu Vissapragada and vocals by Anurag Kulkarni, the song captivates with its romantic essence. Vijayendra Prasad extended birthday wishes to Kalyani Malik, expressing optimism about the success of the song 'Prema.'

The event witnessed the presence of notable film personalities, including RP Patnaik, Gopi Mohan, Chaitanya Prasad, and Ravi Varma, among others. Oscar-winning MM Keeravani and Aasarasala Srinivas conveyed their wishes through video calls. Keeravani praised the trending song 'Nijama' from "Honeymoon Express" for its mesmerizing tune and orchestration. Expressing confidence in the upcoming song 'Prema,' Keeravani anticipates its widespread appeal, resonating with both mass and class audiences. With a promising blend of talent, music, and a heartwarming narrative, "Honeymoon Express" holds the potential to be a refreshing addition to the romantic comedy genre.