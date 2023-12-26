‘Prema Katha’ set to hit screens on Jan 5th

The upcoming film "Prema Katha," featuring Kishore KSD and Diya Sithepalli, is set to hit the theaters worldwide on January 5th. Jointly produced by Tonga Productions LLP and Cine Valley Movies, the film is backed by producers Vijay Mattapalli, Sushil Vajpilly, and Shinganamala Kalyan, with Upender Goud Erra serving as the co-producer. Directed by Sivashakti Reddy D, the movie has generated positive buzz through its promotional content.

Having successfully completed all its production phases, the team expresses confidence that "Prema Katha" will resonate well with audiences, particularly the youth, owing to its diverse and contemporary love story. With the release date just around the corner, the filmmakers anticipate a warm reception for the film in theaters.