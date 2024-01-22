‘Premalo’ trailer promises a rustic-sensible love story

'Premalo' is an upcoming film led by Chandu Koduri as the hero and Charishma Shreekhar as the heroine. Produced under the Dream Zone Pictures banner and directed by Chandu Koduri himself, the movie is set to hit theaters on January 26. The trailer launch event, held in Hyderabad, was graced by the presence of Sivaji Raja.

Chandu Koduri, who serves as both the hero and director, expressed his joy at being part of the film industry and shared his excitement about presenting 'Premalo' to the audience. He acknowledged the hard work of the entire team, highlighting the contributions of the cinematographer, editor, dialogue writer, and music director. Chandu Koduri emphasized the heavy casting and high-end emotions in the film, promising a unique story with a concept that hasn't been attempted in Telugu cinema before. He expressed gratitude for the support and urged the media and audience to back the film.









Actor Sivaji Raja commended Chandu Koduri's passion and hard work, mentioning that despite his own initial hesitation, he committed to completing his part in just a day to control costs. He praised Chandu's dedication and predicted that his hard work would be rewarded through the success of the movie.



Actor Bhogireddy Srinivas shared his pleasure in working on the film and lauded the uniqueness of the trailer, expressing that 'Premalo' stands out from other films.

Music director Sandeep, who has a long-standing working relationship with Chandu, praised the songs and highlighted the excellence of the background music (BGM) in the film.

With its promising cast and enthusiastic team, 'Premalo' seems poised to offer a distinct cinematic experience, blending emotions and storytelling. The film's trailer launch, coinciding with the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, added a special touch to the event.











