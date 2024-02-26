‘Premalu’ in Telugu: Star director’s family member acquires the rights

In a remarkable achievement, the Malayalam romantic comedy drama "Premalu" has crossed the coveted Rs. 60 crores milestone at the box office, signifying its widespread popularity and success. Helmed by director Girish AD, the film stars Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles, contributing to the film's charm and appeal.

Adding an exciting dimension to the success story, reports suggest that SS Karthikeya, the son of acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, has acquired the rights to dub "Premalu" in Telugu. The move is anticipated to bring this Malayalam gem to Telugu audiences, providing them with an opportunity to relish the film in their native language. An official announcement regarding the Telugu release is eagerly awaited and is expected to be revealed shortly.

"Premalu" not only boasts an impressive lead cast but also features a talented supporting ensemble, including Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, Mathew Thomas, and Sangeet Pratap. The film's captivating soundtrack, composed by Vishnu Vijay, has further contributed to its overall allure.

Directed by Girish AD, "Premalu" unfolds as a romantic comedy drama, capturing the hearts of audiences and making it a significant player in the Malayalam film landscape. The success at the box office underscores the film's universal appeal, transcending regional boundaries and resonating with a diverse audience.

As the anticipation builds for the Telugu release, the acquisition of rights by SS Karthikeya adds another layer of excitement to the journey of "Premalu," extending its reach and impact beyond the Malayalam-speaking audience. The film's charm, coupled with the prospect of reaching a broader audience, marks a significant milestone in its cinematic journey.