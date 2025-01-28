‘Premistava’ trailer provides a sneak peek of deep love story

Director Vishnu Vardhan, famed for his work on Panja with Pawan Kalyan, is making waves with his latest directorial venture, Premistava. Introducing Akash Murali in the lead role, this romantic drama promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of love, heartache, and intense action. Akash Murali, who is making his debut as a hero, is paired opposite Aditi Shankar, daughter of renowned director Shankar, marking her entry into the world of cinema as the leading lady.

The recently launched trailer of Premistava provides a sneak peek into a deeply emotional love story. It follows Akash and Aditi, a couple madly in love, whose relationship faces a setback due to a series of misunderstandings. Years later, fate brings them back together under unexpected and dramatic circumstances, with Aditi finding herself entangled in a complicated situation.

What sets Premistava apart is its seamless fusion of romance with action and drama, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats. Director Vishnu Vardhan captures this balance beautifully, with stunning cinematography by Cameron Eric Bryson and an evocative musical score by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Produced by XB Film Creators and distributed by Mythri Movie Distributors, Premistava is set to hit theaters on January 30, 2025, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.