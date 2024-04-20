Priyadarshi’s rom-com with Nabha Natesh titled ‘Darling’

After the phenomenal success of the Pan India blockbuster "Hanu-Man," K Niranjan Reddy's PrimeShow Entertainment is all set to mesmerize audiences with their next production venture. Teaming up with Smt Chaitanya, they present a delightful rom-com featuring Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh in lead roles, with direction by Aswin Raam.

Titled "Darling," the film's announcement comes with an intriguing tagline, "Why This Kolaveri?" The first-look poster, capturing Priyadarshi's marriage proposal to Nabha Natesh, sets the stage for a heartwarming and humorous narrative.

The title announcement glimpse offers a glimpse into the film's premise, showcasing a humorous exchange between Priyadarshi and a barber. Delving into the various stages of a woman's life, Priyadarshi humorously navigates through the complexities of relationships, ultimately leading to a verbal sparring match with Nabha Natesh's character.

With promises of being an out-and-out entertainer, "Darling" aims to resonate with audiences across all demographics. The creative use of popular songs, such as Mahesh Babu's "Pedave Palikina," Pawan Kalyan's "Annayya Annavante," and Prabhas' "Mellagaa Karagani," to depict different facets of relationships adds a unique and engaging dimension to the narrative.

Director Aswin Raam's innovative approach in portraying women's states of mind through music underscores the film's creative vision. Backed by the success of "Hanu-Man," expectations are high for "Darling" to deliver another cinematic gem that captivates audiences.

An ensemble cast, including Ananya Nagalla in a pivotal role, alongside several noted actors, adds depth to the storyline. A team of talented technicians, including cinematographer Naresh and music composer Vivek Sagar, ensures a visually stunning and melodious cinematic experience.

With Hemanth handling dialogues and Pradeep E Ragav editing the film, "Darling" promises to be a delightful blend of humor, romance, and entertainment. Under the production design of Gandhi, the film is poised to charm audiences and capture hearts upon its release.