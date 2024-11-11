Live
- Malaysia's palm oil stocks fall 6.32 per cent in October
- Devuthani Ekadashi 2024: Significance, Rituals, and Celebrations
- Foiled Ukraine's plan to hijack electronic warfare helicopter: Russia
- IndiaJoy 2024: Asia's Largest Digital Entertainment Festival Decoding Kalki 2898 AD VFX
- Bagheera OTT Release: Kannada Superhero Film Starring Sriimurali to Stream on this OTT Platform
- Congress leader attacked in pre-poll violence in Assam
- AAP KI ADALAT: 'Let there be a law that a married man with kids can marry, I am ready', Bhojpuri star Nirahua tells Rajat Sharma, explains his relationship with co-star Amrapali Dubey
- KA Movie: Kiran Abbavaram’s Diwali Hit Receives Praise from Chiranjeevi
- Challenge excise dealers, not PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi to Siddaramaiah
- Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Issues Threats Against Hindu Temples
Just In
Producer and writer share insights on ‘DhoomDhaam’ success
The family entertainer Dhoom Dhaam, starring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel, has been making waves since its theatrical release on November 8th.
The family entertainer Dhoom Dhaam, starring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel, has been making waves since its theatrical release on November 8th. Directed by Sai Kishore Maccha and produced by MS Ram Kumar under Friday Framework Works, the film has resonated well with audiences across different age groups.
In an interview, Producer Ram Kumar expressed his satisfaction with the film's reception, stating, “The audience is thoroughly enjoying the movie. The collections are steady, and we’re happy with the response. Hero Chetan has done exceptionally well in this family entertainer, marking a shift from his previous youth-centric roles.” Ram also hinted at their next project, which will again feature Chetan, continuing his journey with family films.
Writer Gopi Mohan shared the creative process behind the film, noting how the story balances humor and emotion. He emphasized the film's strong family dynamics, with a twist involving Prithvi's character that adds depth to the narrative. Gopi also mentioned the unexpected change of shooting location from the U.S. to Poland due to visa issues but praised the actors' performances, particularly Vennela Kishore's comedic role.