Producer and writer share insights on ‘DhoomDhaam’ success

The family entertainer Dhoom Dhaam, starring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel, has been making waves since its theatrical release on November 8th. Directed by Sai Kishore Maccha and produced by MS Ram Kumar under Friday Framework Works, the film has resonated well with audiences across different age groups.

In an interview, Producer Ram Kumar expressed his satisfaction with the film's reception, stating, “The audience is thoroughly enjoying the movie. The collections are steady, and we’re happy with the response. Hero Chetan has done exceptionally well in this family entertainer, marking a shift from his previous youth-centric roles.” Ram also hinted at their next project, which will again feature Chetan, continuing his journey with family films.

Writer Gopi Mohan shared the creative process behind the film, noting how the story balances humor and emotion. He emphasized the film's strong family dynamics, with a twist involving Prithvi's character that adds depth to the narrative. Gopi also mentioned the unexpected change of shooting location from the U.S. to Poland due to visa issues but praised the actors' performances, particularly Vennela Kishore's comedic role.







