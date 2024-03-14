Live
Producer Ashok Kumar launches ‘Yamadheera’ teaser
In a unique collaboration between Kannada cinema and the world of cricket, actor Komal Kumar takes on the lead role while Indian cricketer Sreesanth makes his acting debut as the antagonist in the upcoming film "Yamadheera." Produced by Vedala Srinivas under the banner Sri Mandiram Productions, "Yamadheera" marks Srinivas's maiden venture into film production, promising audiences a gripping cinematic experience.
Joining Komal Kumar and Sreesanth are seasoned actors Nagababu, Ali, Satya Prakash, and Madhu Sudhan in pivotal roles, ensuring a stellar ensemble cast that is set to captivate viewers. The teaser of "Yamadheera" was launched with much fanfare by renowned actor and producer Ashok Kumar, adding to the excitement surrounding the film's release.
Expressing his enthusiasm for his debut venture, producer Vedala Srinivas shared his passion for filmmaking and called upon audiences to extend their support. He expressed gratitude to his friend Ashok Kumar for graciously unveiling the teaser, setting the stage for the much-anticipated theatrical release of "Yamadheera."
In response, Ashok Kumar lauded Srinivas's initiative in launching Sri Mandiram Productions and expressed his confidence in the success of "Yamadheera." He voiced his hopes for the film to kickstart a string of successful ventures under the Sri Mandiram Productions banner.
Meanwhile, Komal Kumar, a veteran of over 90 Kannada films, expressed his privilege in portraying the protagonist in "Yamadheera." He revealed that the film's production has traversed diverse locations, including Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Mysore, Chennai, and Bangalore, promising audiences a visually captivating experience.
With anticipation building for its release, "Yamadheera" is poised to deliver a thrilling blend of action and drama, drawing audiences into its riveting narrative set against a backdrop of international locales and captivating performances.