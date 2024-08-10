Producer TG Vishwa Prasad discusses the making of ‘Mr Bachchan’

TG Vishwa Prasad, the big name in Tollywood in recent times. He is one of the biggest men in film industry working for several films in various languages. He opens up about his upcoming big-budget film “Mr Bachchan”, starringRavi Teja and directed by Harish Shankar. With the movie set for an Independence Day release, Vishwa Prasad discusses the film's high expectations, the decision to introduce a new leading lady, and the successful collaboration between the film's crew. He also shares insights into his future projects and the evolving landscape of People Media Factory.

This is your third collaboration with Ravi Teja. How does “Mr Bachchan” compare to Dhamaka?

This is indeed our third film with Ravi Teja, and the combination of him and Harish Shankar is electrifying. “Mr Bachchan” is a complete mass entertainer, packed with more action, drama, and entertainment than Dhamaka. It’s like Dhamaka Plus, and we’re confident it will resonate with the audience.

Was the August 15th release date planned from the start?

Initially, we aimed to finish the film by May or June and planned for an August 9th release. However, as the song shoots took longer than expected, we moved the release to August 15th. It’s an ideal date, especially since the Pushpa slot cleared up, and with it being a long weekend, it’s a perfect time for audiences to enjoy the film.

Why did you choose a new actress, Bhagyashree Borse, as the lead?

That decision was entirely Harish Shankar’s. Bhagyashree performed exceptionally well, and we’re thrilled with her work.

Can you tell us about the music in “Mr Bachchan”?

Mickey J. Meyer and Harish Shankar have an extraordinary sync. They’ve created a soundtrack that’s already getting a fantastic response. The music perfectly complements the film’s grand scale.

What’s next from People Media Factory?

We have a packed lineup. We're working on several projects, including G2, Mirai, Raja Saab, and some exciting Hindi and Kannada films. We’re also exploring new technologies and planning two projects in the US. It’s an exciting time for us, and we’re committed to delivering quality cinema.