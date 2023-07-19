Producer TG Vishwa Prasad looks confident about ‘Bro’

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is waiting for the theatrical release of 'BRO' on July 28. The film starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej is directed by Samuthirakhani. In a conversation with ‘Hans India’ Vishwa Prasad speaks about the film and his journey in showbiz. He reveals that the trailer of the film might be released on July 21 unless VFX works are delayed and the pre-release event will be held on the 25th at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.



Talking about his releation with Pawan Kalyan, Vishwa Prasad says, "My journey with Pawan Kalyan garu has been there for long. It is not only film-related," he says.

He says that it was Trivikram idea to do this film in Telugu. “It was two years ago that I first resolved to make a film with Pawan Kalyan. The process took time. It was Trivikram's idea that we remake 'Vinodhaya Sitham' in Telugu. For any banner, it is a matter of great prestige to collaborate with Power Star. While this is a remake and a proven subject, it is Trivikram's interest that pushed us to make the film.”

“The Tamil original was a small-scale movie. The soul of the remake is the same as the original while being more commercial. But the screenplay has been changed a great deal. With Pawan Kalyan's aura, the impact and span of ‘BRO’ is going to be different from that of the original.”

Speaking about the movie progress, Vishwa Prasad says that VFX works are going on a full swing.

The producer talks about the budget and risk factor. He says, “The budget of 'BRO' was controlled. We are in the profit zone. We are not making any deals that might put distributors at risk. It is not true that the political climate is not favourable toward Pawan's movies. The experience was bad in the case of 'Vakeel Saab' alone. We are not going to request the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments for ticket rate hikes and extra shows. That's because we don't need price increases because the budget was planned tight.”

When asked about the 'Adipurush' experience, he says “All that I can say is that the film received very good openings. I have had an extraordinary relationship with both Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan. They both are different personalities. With the former, my journey is restricted to cinema. With the latter, it goes beyond. I never try to compare the two personalities.”

Speaking about future projects, “We at People Media Factory have a bevy of OTT projects (about 4 or 5) coming up. We are working with multiple OTT platforms simultaneously. We are associated with Prabhas' 'Spirit' as well (in collaboration with T Series). 'Nishabdham' was done with the aim of popularising the culture of crossover movies.