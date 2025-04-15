Live
- MLA and Collector Sanction Rs. 19 Lakh for Sump Construction to Resolve Water Crisis in Gattu Mandal
- "Bhu Bharati Act 2025: A Boon for Telangana Farmers or a New Digital Hurdle?"
- MLA, Collector Inspect Indiramma Housing Model in Dharur; Emphasize Quality and Timely Completion
- Singapore to Hold General Election on May 3 Amid Economic Concerns and Rising Cost of Living
- 2025 Southwest Monsoon likely to be above normal, says IMD's Long Range Forecast
- IPL 2025 Live Preview: Ian Bishop, Ambati Rayudu, and Raunak Kapoor Break Down PBKS vs KKR Clash
- IPL 2025: Ball change rule in second innings is definitely helping bowlers, says Mohit Sharma
- Ilaiyaraaja Sends ₹5 Crore Legal Notice Over ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Songs; Producers Say They Have NOC
- Supreme Court to Hear 10 Petitions Challenging Waqf (Amendment) Act Tomorrow
- NHRC to send team to probe rights violation in Murshidabad
Producers Vardhan Muppa, Sunil Balusu speak high about ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's much-anticipated film Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is set for a grand worldwide release on April 18
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's much-anticipated film Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is set for a grand worldwide release on April 18. Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and jointly produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the action-packed family entertainer stars Vijayashanti in a powerful role, sharing key emotional dynamics with Kalyan Ram.
In a press conference, the producers revealed that the story was specifically crafted for Kalyan Ram, blending mass appeal with emotional depth. “We always envisioned Vijayashanti garu as the mother character. Her role is reminiscent of her iconic police avatar in Kartavyam,” shared Ashok.
The film’s promotional content — teaser, trailer, and songs — has created a strong buzz. The team promises a gripping emotional journey, with high-octane action woven into the storyline. “The second half is so engaging, audiences won’t even touch their phones,” said the producers, highlighting the screenplay’s tight grip.
They revealed that Jr NTR, who watched the film early, was deeply moved by its emotional impact, especially in the last 20 minutes. He praised the music by Ajanish, encouraging the team not to compromise during post-production.
The cast also features Sohail Khan in a menacing antagonist role, with careful casting decisions contributing to the film’s fresh appeal. The producers expressed gratitude for Kalyan Ram's support, crediting his vision and humility for allowing a strong mother-centric narrative.
With high expectations and a promising emotional core, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is poised to strike a chord with audiences across all segments.