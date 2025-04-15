Producers Vardhan Muppa, Sunil Balusu speak high about ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's much-anticipated film Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is set for a grand worldwide release on April 18. Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and jointly produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the action-packed family entertainer stars Vijayashanti in a powerful role, sharing key emotional dynamics with Kalyan Ram.

In a press conference, the producers revealed that the story was specifically crafted for Kalyan Ram, blending mass appeal with emotional depth. “We always envisioned Vijayashanti garu as the mother character. Her role is reminiscent of her iconic police avatar in Kartavyam,” shared Ashok.

The film’s promotional content — teaser, trailer, and songs — has created a strong buzz. The team promises a gripping emotional journey, with high-octane action woven into the storyline. “The second half is so engaging, audiences won’t even touch their phones,” said the producers, highlighting the screenplay’s tight grip.

They revealed that Jr NTR, who watched the film early, was deeply moved by its emotional impact, especially in the last 20 minutes. He praised the music by Ajanish, encouraging the team not to compromise during post-production.

The cast also features Sohail Khan in a menacing antagonist role, with careful casting decisions contributing to the film’s fresh appeal. The producers expressed gratitude for Kalyan Ram's support, crediting his vision and humility for allowing a strong mother-centric narrative.

With high expectations and a promising emotional core, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is poised to strike a chord with audiences across all segments.