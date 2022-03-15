'Project-K' director Nag Ashwin visits Mahindra Research Valley

Naga Ashwin visited the Mahindra Research Valley. The 'Mahanati' director took to his Twitter to share his experience. Lauding Anand Mahindra and his team, Nag Ashwin posted a couple of pictures from his visit to the industrial zone.

"What a beautiful campus, where nature meets cutting edge tech. A fruitful start to our journey with Velu Mahindra and team. Thank you so much Anand Mahindra sir. This promises to be very exciting" Nag Ashwin's tweet reads.

A couple of days ago, director Nag Ashwin sought help from the tycoon, Anand Mahindra, as he wanted to build some unique vehicles for his upcoming venture 'Project'K' starting Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Anand Mahindra, who respects Nag Ashwin for the kind of a movie technician, he replied that he would extend his support and would help them build the kind of vehicles that would fit the high-budget movie. 'Project-K' is rumored to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crores and Prabhas allocated bulk dates for the project. There are speculations that the film is a sci-fi film and is based on the concept of time travel.