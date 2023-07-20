‘Project K’ first glimpse to be available from this time

A day back, the makers of “Project K” unveiled the first look of Prabhas. Currently, the team is in America for the San Diego Comic-Con. This sci-fi action thriller is directed by Nag Ashwin and has Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

The makers have now shared something important regarding the glimpse. It was revealed that the first glimpse would be launched at Comic-Con between 1 PM to 2 PM (PST – July 20) / 1:30 AM to 2:30 AM (IST -July 21)

It was further apprised that the glimpse will release on digital platforms simultaneously with the Comic-Con launch. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani essay other important roles. Ashwini Dutt is producing this biggie.