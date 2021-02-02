PSPK27: Another title doing rounds on social media

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and director Krish are doing a film together. The film is in production and there is no clarity on when the film's shoot gets wrapped up. But, the makers want to release the film this year itself. The film unit did not reveal any official details of the film, like the title, or the cast.

The rumor is that Pawan Kalyan plays a thief in the movie. A new title is doing rounds on social media that the makers reportedly locked for the film. As per the reports, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the title in consideration.

Earlier, the film unit considered Virupaksha as the film's title but it did not work out. The film will revolve around Kohinoor diamond stealing. Jacqueline Fernandez and Niddhi Agerwal are said to be playing the heroines in the movie.

MM Keeravani is the film's music director. AM Ratnam is producing the film under Mega Surya Productions banner. The official confirmation on the film's title will come out soon.