Pushpa 2: The Rule Becomes Second-Highest Grossing Indian Film

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule has solidified its position as a game-changer in the Indian film industry, achieving unprecedented box office success. The film, which has been screening in theatres for nearly two months, continues to break records and surpass expectations, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

With its global earnings now surpassing the Rs 1800 crore mark, Pushpa 2 has overtaken the lifetime box office collections of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, a significant achievement in the competitive world of Indian cinema. As per Sacnilk's estimates, the film’s Hindi version alone contributed Rs 50 lakh on Thursday, bringing its total India nett collection to Rs 1230.55 crore.

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, celebrated this milestone with a message on social media, marking "50 iconic days of Pushpa 2: The Rule in theatres." The statement highlighted the film's groundbreaking success, noting that it had "rewritten many records and set new benchmarks" in the industry. The movie's success is a testament to its widespread appeal and enduring popularity, even as new releases continue to compete for attention at the box office.

Despite the challenges posed by other high-profile films, Pushpa 2 has remained a dominant force in theatres across India, consistently drawing large audiences. The film's remarkable run is evident in its worldwide gross of Rs 1831 crore in just 32 days. However, it still trails behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which earned over Rs 2000 crore globally in 2016, with a substantial portion of its revenue coming from China.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on December 5, 2024, and has faced competition from various films such as Baby John, Game Changer, Azaad, and Emergency. Despite this, the movie has managed to retain a strong presence in theatres, with approximately 1000 shows still running across the country.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar recently shared his thoughts on the film’s success in an interview with Firstpost, acknowledging the remarkable performance of the Hindi dubbed version, which alone has contributed Rs 850 crore to the film’s total earnings. He expressed confidence that the record set by Pushpa 2 would remain unchallenged for at least a decade.