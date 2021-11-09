‘Pushpa’ Hindi version to get postponed?

Allu Arjun's next film "Pushpa" which is set to release in Five languages is facing some trouble for Hindi release. The songs released have become stupendous hits already, while the craze around the movie also got doubled with just one word, Taggedhele.

Here comes an interesting twist regarding the Hindi version. Though Allu Arjun is trying to set a deal between the producers of the film Mythri Movie Makers and the person who owned dubbing rights for Bollywood, it looks like things are not getting sorted out any sooner.

And with not less than two months left for the release date, the makers are said to have come to an opinion that they cannot get into promotions mode in Bollywood as the film's first copy is yet to get ready.

Taking all these things into consideration, "Pushpa" may not get a Hindi release along with the Telugu version now. While the plans to release the Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil versions on the same date are still on, Hindi version is yet to get a guarantee. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has returned to the last part of the shooting for this Sukumar directorial as they are filming a couple of songs and patch-work scenes now. But then, the makers haven't made it official about the Hindi release anyway.

