'Pushpa' to get released in two parts?

Allu Arjun and Sukumar's third collaboration "Pushpa" is currently in production stage. The recent glimpse of the film became viral in social media platforms. The recent buzz on the film is that "Pushpa" is going to get released in two parts. The film was supposed to hit the screens on 13th August 2021 but with the pandemic around, the makers are going to push the film's release to a later date. With ample time in hand to rework the script and analyze the output generated so far, director Sukumar is reportedly convinced to bring the film to the audiences in two parts, just like "Baahubali" and "KGF".



The choice to have two releases for "Baahubali" and "KGF" was made during the pre-production phase. But for "Pushpa", the film unit worked on various factors from time to time and discussed the idea with Allu Arjun. According to the sources, the film's story has a huge span and Sukumar found a scope to add more interesting elements to the script.

If everything goes as per the plan, the first part will hit the screens towards 2021 end and the second part will arrive next year. Fahadh Faasil is making his debut in Telugu with "Pushpa". Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in the movie. Devi Sri Prasad is composing film's music and Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film.