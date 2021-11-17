Raashii Khanna Wraps Up The Shooting Of Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Rudra'

Tollywood's ace actress Raashii Khanna is slowly extending her wings to Bollywood. Right now, she is busy with Tollywood and Kollywood projects and is the first time sharing the screen space with Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn for the 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' web series. Off late, she wrapped up her part of shooting and shared the happiness with all her fans dropping a few pics from the last day of the shoot from the sets!

Along with sharing these pics, she also wrote, "And it's a wrap on #rudratheedgeofdarkness. It's been one of the most challenging roles I ever had to play..! I can just hope to have done justice to it.. Here's thanking my director @mapuskar for always being a pillar of support, @ajaydevgn sir for being a fabulous co - star and the entire cast and crew for the wonderful journey..! Can't wait for you all to witness this world. Coming soon".

Going with the first pic, the whole team is happily celebrating the wrap-up moment cutting the yummy cakes. In the second pic, we can witness Raashii Khanna cutting the cake. She looked awesome in a floral gown. The next four pics showcased how she celebrated the special moment with all her cast and crew. Through this post, she thanked the lead actors Ajay Devgn and also the director Rajesh.

Raashii Khanna is the first time sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is an engaging crime drama and directed by Rajesh Mapuskar. This web series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is also collaborating with Atul Kulkarni for the web series 'Rudra – The Edge of Darkness'.

Earlier, Atul Kulkarni spoke to the media and opened up about the plot of this web series, "Digital content is dynamic and has altered the art of storytelling. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a gripping series that will surely disrupt the genre of cop dramas in India. With Rajesh Mapuskar helming the project, it will be exciting to work on this thriller. The series also comprises a stellar cast, and I can't wait to begin filming this one. I am delighted to team up with Applause Entertainment again post the hit political drama City of Dreams."



