Radhe Shyam fake Press Release goes viral

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Radhe Shyam. Radha Krishna Kumar is the film's director. Since the film unit did not announce the release date of the movie, the fans are trolling the producers by releasing a fake press release that Radhe Shyam releases on OTT alone.

"We would like to give clarity about the movie Radhe Shyam, after our Saaho project with Prabhas, we planned a movie for OTT release with Jil movie director Radha Krishna Kumar, that movie name is Radhe Shyam but our beloved audience has misunderstood it as a theatrical release. UV creations hereby confirming that Radhe Shyam is not Prabhas's next theatrical release after Saaho, it is an OTT release, Prabhas's next theatrical release after Saaho is Salaar which will be directed by Prashanth Neel & produced by homable films. will be closing the deal with a reputed OTT platform soon & will announce the release date." read the text on the fake press release.

Let us hope that the production unit at least realize the fans' expectations and make an official announcement on the same. More details on the same will come out soon!