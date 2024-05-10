Clove Dental reaches 500 clinics milestone

Hyderabad: Clove Dental marked its 13th anniversary by opening 12 new clinics in a single day and expanding its network to over 500 clinics.

Amarinder Singh, Founder& CEO, Clove Dental, said, “Over the past 13 years, we have taken dental care to newer heights by opening clinics in almost 26 cities across the country. Our 500th clinic is a testament to our motto of providing quality dental care adhering to global standards and making India excel in this vertical, with the best of technology, and experts.”

Louis Shakinovsky, Group Chairman, Global Dental Services said, “Clove Dental has been the North Star of setting benchmarks in dentistry. Our unwavered commitment towards ethical practices, best of dental talent, technology innovations and affordable standardized pricing, have enabled us to follow a customer first approach.”