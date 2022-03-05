‘Radhe Shyam’ making video will leave you spellbound

Prabhas's most-awaited movie 'Radhe Shyam' is all set to release in the theatres worldwide in a couple of days. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating noise on social media by sharing interesting updates and posters of this movie. Off late, they shared the making video of this periodic love story and made us witness a glimpse of whole team's hard work.



Being a 70s love story, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will essay the roles of Vikramaditya and Perna in this movie. This 'Baahubali' actor portrays the role of palmist but falls in love with the lead actress. But the twist in the story comes when he knows that his union with Perna becomes the reason for the world's destruction.

Going with the making video, it starts off with showing off picturesque and nature's best places of Italy… They constructed beautiful sets to create the aura of the 1970s. But as the pandemic made the people sit in their homes, the team, unfortunately, came back to India. The team was not at all disappointed, as with extra josh, they created the Italy aura in India… Along with the BTS scenes, the video also showcased a few lovely scenes of the lead actors.

The trailer also showcased a glimpse of the intriguing plot… They made is witnessed how Aditya predicts the future of the people just by reading their faces and hands. He suggests a girl not to choose sports career but being adamant, he does it and unfortunately faces the circumstances. Even antagonist Jagapathi Babu also differs with Aditya's views and opposes him. We, need to wait to know how Aditya and Perna come together and protect the world from destruction.

Radhe Shyam movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. This movie is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.