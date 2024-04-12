Raj Tarun starrer ‘Govindaraju’ commences with grand opening pooja

Connect Movies LL. P's maiden production venture, starring the young and talented Raj Tarun as the titular hero Govindaraju, commenced its journey with a ceremonious opening pooja held at Ramanaidu Videos. The launch introduced debutant director Ramesh Kadumulu and boasts a stellar cast, with Rashi Singh as the leading lady.

Produced by Muralidhar Reddy and KITN Srinivas, the auspicious event witnessed the presence of industry stalwarts including director Maruthi, producer S. KN, Nakkina Trinadha Rao, and Viveka Kuchibotla of People Media Factory. Notable moments included Praveen Sattar initiating the proceedings by switching on the camera, followed by director Maruthi's insightful speech setting the tone for the film's genre.

Director Ramesh Kadumula shared insights into the film, describing it as a crime comedy with a captivating storyline akin to "Andhadhun" and "Swamirara." Expressing gratitude to the esteemed guests, he announced the commencement of shooting from April 15, with plans for a release in October.

Producer KITN Srinivas echoed Ramesh's sentiments, expressing confidence in the film's unique narrative and conveying gratitude to the attendees for their support. Actress Madhavi lauded the director's talent and the film's fresh narrative, while Rashi Singh and Raj Tarun expressed excitement and gratitude for being part of the project.

With a team comprising renowned technicians, including composer Shekhar Chandra, DVP Aditya Jawwadi, editor Praveen Pudi, and art director 'Baby' Suresh Bimagani, "Govindaraju" promises to captivate audiences with its blend of comedy, crime, and captivating storytelling. As the project gears up for filming to commence on April 15, anticipation among fans continues to soar for this promising cinematic venture.