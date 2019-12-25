Raj Tarun's Iddari Lokam Okate movie twitter review

Young hero Raj Tarun wants to put an end to his failure streak and he comes up with the new movie Iddari Lokam Okate. Raj Tarun romances Shalini Pandey in the movie, directed by G Krishna Reddy of Aadu Magadra Bujji fame.

Dil Raju produced the movie under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The producer is super positive about the film as he screened it already for selected audiences. The response is phenomenal and he is hoping that his flop sentiment with Raj Tarun no longer exists. Raj Tarun too hopes that he makes a comeback to the success with the film.

The trailer revolved around both the hero and heroine alone. Mickey J Meyer scored the music and read on the review of the film here