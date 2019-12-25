Raj Tarun's Iddari Lokam Okate movie twitter review
Young hero Raj Tarun wants to put an end to his failure streak and he comes up with the new movie Iddari Lokam Okate. Raj Tarun romances Shalini...
Young hero Raj Tarun wants to put an end to his failure streak and he comes up with the new movie Iddari Lokam Okate. Raj Tarun romances Shalini Pandey in the movie, directed by G Krishna Reddy of Aadu Magadra Bujji fame.
Dil Raju produced the movie under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The producer is super positive about the film as he screened it already for selected audiences. The response is phenomenal and he is hoping that his flop sentiment with Raj Tarun no longer exists. Raj Tarun too hopes that he makes a comeback to the success with the film.
The trailer revolved around both the hero and heroine alone. Mickey J Meyer scored the music and read on the review of the film here
Live Updates
- 25 Dec 2019 6:14 AM GMT
#IddariLokamOkate first half done... Shocking Interval twist ... Heart touching emotions, cool love story... Eagerly Waiting for second half@ItsRajTarun @shalinipandeyyy #GRKrishna @MickeyJMeyer @SVC_Official @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/cky6maEFyo— Pavan Kumar (@paulpavan78) December 25, 2019
- 25 Dec 2019 6:13 AM GMT
#ఇద్దరి_లోకం_ఒకటే #IddariLokamOkate a beautiful LOVE STORY grand releasing today— Sarath Tarak (@sarathntr5089) December 25, 2019
all the best to #DilRaju garu,@ItsRajTarun, @shalinipandeyyy,#GRKrishna, @MickeyJMeyer, @SVC_Official @adityamusic & eNTiRe team#ILOFromDec25th #NTRFansATP pic.twitter.com/xndvlv3j1h
- 25 Dec 2019 6:02 AM GMT
#RajTharun & #IddariLokamOkate first half finish good mood movie #IddariLokamOkate 💞✨@ItsRajTarun @shalinipandeyyy #GRKrishna @MickeyJMeyer @SVC_Official @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/nCUTUMTbek— Manu (@VaddeMarenna) December 25, 2019