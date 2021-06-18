Raja Raja Chora Teaser Talk: A fun Ride

Raja Raja Chora is an upcoming film in the Telugu film industry. Sree Vishnu plays the lead role in the movie. Megha Akash and Sunainaa are playing the leading ladues. Hasith Goli is the director. The film launched the teaser this morning and it has impressive elements.



The 1 min 57 sec teaser features Sree Vishnu as a thief who pretends to be a software engineer. He falls for Megha Akash and one day, a police officer, played by Ravi Babu will track him down. The film is a fun ride where Sree Vishnu tries to escape from the cops and making everyone believe that he is a software engineer.



Touted to be a crime comedy with interesting drama, the film looks like a sure-shot winner at the box office. The film unit is yet to confirm the release date of the movie. More details on the same are awaited.