Rajamouli WhatsApp Message To Jeethu Joseph After Watching Drishyam 

Well known director of South India SS Rajamouli has appreciated the work of Jeethu Joseph in the movie "Drishyam-2".

Malayalam movie "Drishyam-2 " is being lauded by everyone in the film industry and cinema fans everywhere. The audiences is just mersmerised by the performances of Mohanlal and the plot of Jeethu Joseph and hard work of his team.

The movie that was released via OTT platform, has impressed the audience to a great extent with its unusual twists and turns in the story. A solid screenplay has been the backbone of this movie's success. Rajamouli has sent a whatsapp message to Jeethu Joseph after watching this movie.

" Hi Jeethu! .. this is Rajamouli, the director. I watched your movie Drishyam-2 a few days ago. It gave such an impact on my thoughts I returned to watch the earlier part of the movie. ( I had watched Telugu version of the first part when it was released). Direction, Screenplay, editing and acting, are all amazing! Writing is of global standards. First part was a masterpiece. The screenplay of the second part which you have written with the same grip is also amazing. I expect some more masterpieces from you in future also," thus tweeted Rajamouli.

Jeethu Joseph, who posted a screen shot of this message on his Instagram has thanked Rajamouli for his appreciation.

The Telugu version of "Drishyam-2 " is also being directed by Jeethu Joseph. Venkatesh and Meena will be playing the lead roles in this movie. Recently, the Muhurat of this movie was conducted in a low key Ceremony.