Rajamouli's Father Vijayendra Prasad Opens Up On Why Junior NTR Wore A Muslim Cap In The RRR Teaser

Rajamouli's Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is definitely the most awaited project of Tollywood. Having the ensemble cast of Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ajay Devgn, Samuthrakani and Shriya, it is the fictional story that showcases the tale of periodic heroes Alluru Sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem on the big screens.



Well, a few days ago, the makers released the RRR Roar and created noise on social media showcasing the BTS shots of this magnum opus. Off late, one more interesting revelation is done by the write of RRR KV Vijayendra Prasad who is also the father of ace filmmaker Rajamouli.

Actually, when the teaser of Junior NTR's character Komaram Bheem was released, there were objections as he was seen with a Muslim cap. Now, Vijayendra Prasad gave the clarification in aninterview with Film Companion on it doling out, "NTR aka Komram Bheem is being hunted by Nizam of Hyderabad and the best camouflage is to look like the enemy, hence he wears the Muslim cap."

Along with this news, Vijayendra Prasad also doled out about Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's upcoming movie. He hinted about the plot and said, Rajamouli wanted an adventurous story and that too set in an African backdrop.

Well, this news raised the expectations on the movie before its announcement itself. It is already known that Rajamouli and his father are big fans of South African novelist Wilbur Smith thus we need to wait to know more about the movie.

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is being directed by Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. It has Shriya Saran, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Samuthrakani and Spandan in other pivotal roles. Being made with a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores, this movie will hit the theatres on 13th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra fest