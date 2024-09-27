Rajamoulivisits ‘Pushpa 2’sets, Sukumar shares memorable moment

Renowned filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, known for his camaraderie with fellow directors, recently paid a special visit to the sets of Pushpa 2. Rajamouli, admired for his blockbuster films, is also celebrated for encouraging innovative filmmakers, and his visit was a heartening gesture of support for director Sukumar.





Sukumar, currently helming the highly anticipated Pushpa 2, shared his excitement by posting a picture alongside Rajamouli and cinematographer Miroslaw Brozek. In the post, Sukumar expressed his admiration for Rajamouli, calling him the “Baahubali of directors,” and added, “Meeting RajamouliGaru on the set of Pushpa 2 was an unforgettable experience. His presence made the set even more vibrant, and reconnecting with him made the moment truly remarkable.”



Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, is slated for a grand release on December 6th this year, with expectations soaring high.

Meanwhile, fans of Mahesh Babu eagerly await updates on Rajamouli’s next big project, SSMB29. However, the director continues to keep them in suspense, stating that updates will come at the right time.